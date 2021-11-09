Rush County property taxes
Rush County property taxes are due Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please enter the courthouse by the west doors. Taxes may be mailed to PO Box 291, Rushville IN 46173. Those must be postmarked on or before Nov. 10. First Financial Bank and Citizens State Bank will also take taxes by check payment only. If you have any questions, please call the Treasurer’s Office at (765) 932-2386 or email treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
Veterans Day breakfast
Rushville Consolidated High School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the RCHS Cafeteria. RCHS wants to honor past and present members of the United States Armed Forces.
Book sale returns to Fayette County Public Library
The Friends of the Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale returns after a two-year hiatus and is the biggest sale in the organization’s history. This year, the book sale will be at Expo Hall, 2690 Park Road, Connersville.
Proceeds from the sale go to help support the library and its projects within the community. Recently, the Friends have provided the library with the funding to purchase books for CMS Books for Bingo, Community Youth Day Sponsorships, library reading programs, and a significant donation towards the library’s new Bookmobile.
Sale dates and times are as follows:
- Nov. 20, 22, 23, 24, 26 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 – 1 to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 25 – Closed for Thanksgiving Day
- Nov. 27 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional information will be posted on the Friends of the Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofFayetteCoLibrary.
Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
