Trick or Treat
Rushville’s Trick or Treating for Halloween will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Manilla Lions Club
Manilla Lions Club is hosting a pancake, sausage,biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the community building located at 2877 S 950 W, Manilla (off State Road 44). Adults $7; children under 12 $3. Carry outs available.
Turkey Chase
The 2nd Annual Tuckey Chase will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at South Veterans Memorial Park. The chase is a fun obstacle course for kids with the obstacles designed and created by local individuals. The chase is open to elementary age children.
Coats for Kids
The Rushville FOP 117 Coats for Kids will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at 131 E. 1st Street in Rushville (Rush County Sheriff’s Department lobby). Children must be present to receive a coat.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
