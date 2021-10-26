News Briefs logo

Trick or Treat

Rushville’s Trick or Treating for Halloween will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Manilla Lions Club

Manilla Lions Club is hosting a pancake, sausage,biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the community building located at 2877 S 950 W, Manilla (off State Road 44). Adults $7; children under 12 $3. Carry outs available.

Turkey Chase

The 2nd Annual Tuckey Chase will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at South Veterans Memorial Park. The chase is a fun obstacle course for kids with the obstacles designed and created by local individuals. The chase is open to elementary age children.

Coats for Kids

The Rushville FOP 117 Coats for Kids will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at 131 E. 1st Street in Rushville (Rush County Sheriff’s Department lobby). Children must be present to receive a coat.

Rush County Genealogical Society

Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you