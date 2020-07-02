Clean Green Rush
The Rush County Tire Recycling program is set to resume July 6 at the Rush County Highway Department, 1352 E. SR 44, Rushville. This is for Rush County households, no businesses.
Next Tox-Away day
Tox-Away day will not be held this Saturday due to July 4th holiday. It will return 8 a.m. to noon on July 11.
Historical Society Museum
Rush County Historical Society Museum will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. The museum is located at 619 North Perkins Street in Rushville.
Summer Reading
The Rushville Public Library will be hosting a Summer Reading Ice Cream Party from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the RPL Discovery Park.
Heart of Rushville
The Heart of Rushville is hosting a movie night at the RCHS softball field. The Sandlot will be shown at the field starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Admission is $5 and will benefit Rushville’s Christmas on Main. Concessions will also be available to help the RCHS Booster Club.
Changing Footprints to reopen
Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Community Assistance Food Pantry
Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). The re-opening began Thursday and runs until further notice. Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.
Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
July 4 – TQ Midgets
July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks
July 7 – Derby
July 8 – Autocross
Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets
Sept. 19 – Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
