Boys and Girls Club basketball
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has opened registration for its developmental basketball league for ages 3-12. Register by Oct. 19 with evaluations at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. The cost is $40 player fee. Practices and games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16. For more information, contact Unit Director Quinn Leisure at 765-932-2765.
Scavenger Hunt
Rushville Public Library is hosting a young adult scavenger hunt for anyone in grades 6-12. This is a clue-themed scavenger hunt and will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the library. To reserve a spot, call (765) 932-3496.
Haunted Trail
Rush County Twisted Christmas is presenting a Haunted Trail at Riverside Park in Rushville. The action will be held each Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at dusk. You must wear a mask upon entry and social distancing is required. The cost $10 per person with children 2-and-under a free will donation is suggested.
RCHS sports updates
The Lady Lion volleyball match with Greensburg has been rescheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at Rushville. The junior varsity match will be played first with varsity following.
