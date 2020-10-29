FFA news
RUSHVILLE – Eight members of the Rushville FFA have earned the highest degree a member can earn in FFA, the American Degree. Kyle Bacon, Nathan Delay, Jenna Geise, Jocelyn Geise, Brittany Kuhn, Adam Leising, Hannah McGee and Karley Yager have joined an elite group of members who represent the best of the best in FFA.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
Rush County Historical Society Open House
Rush County Historical Society Open House will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
