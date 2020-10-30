Lady Lions basketball scrimmage
The girls basketball scrimmage that was scheduled for 11 a.m. today with Mooresville has been cancelled. Instead, the Lady Lions will host Indianapolis Homeschool Wildcats at 1:30 p.m.
Rush County Property Taxes
Rush County property taxes are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Nov. 3 for the election. Please enter the courthouse by the west doors and a mask is required. The Clerk’s Office will be open for voting and the Treasurer’s Office will be open to pay taxes, but all other county offices will be by appointment only. Taxes may be mailed to PO Box 291, Rushville, 46173, but must be postmarked by Nov. 10. First Financial Bank and Citizens State Bank will also take taxes by check payment only. If you have questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at 765-932-2386 or via email at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
FFA news
RUSHVILLE – Eight members of the Rushville FFA have earned the highest degree a member can earn in FFA, the American Degree. Kyle Bacon, Nathan Delay, Jenna Geise, Jocelyn Geise, Brittany Kuhn, Adam Leising, Hannah McGee and Karley Yager have joined an elite group of members who represent the best of the best in FFA.
Rush County Historical Society Open House
Rush County Historical Society Open House will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
