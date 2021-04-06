Tox-Away Day
Tox-Away Day in Rushville is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10.
Boys Scout Troop 33
Troop 33 is headed to Maine. The boys have been working hard on merit badges and training and could use the support of Rush County residents. One way to support the troop is the Drive-through spaghetti dinner being held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the Rush County Conservation Club.
Your donation gets a spaghetti dinner and desert. The scouts will enjoy a backpacking and canoeing trip in Maine.
Mayor’s 5K
The City of Rushville Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 22. Proceeds will benefit the Rush County Booster Club.
Rush County Fair
The 2021 Rush County Fair will run June 26 through July 3. Burton Brothers Amusements will run Monday through Saturday. Advanced tickets for wristband nights will be available at local banks June 3 through June 26 for $20, which can be used any wristband night. Wristband nights are Monday, June 28, through Saturday, July 3. Wristbands purchased during the fair are $25. Midway hours begin at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is set for July 3 at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 at the Elks Lodge (223 E. 3rd St.) in Rushville.
