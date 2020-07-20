Trobe graduates from INCA
INDIANAPOLIS – More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy as part of the Class of 2020, including Emily Trobe from Rushville.
Rushville City Utilities
Today, there will be a company doing general maintenance and cleaning of the north water tower. Due to change in pressure and the direction of flow, this may cause rusty water. Running your cold water can help clear the lines if you experience rust.
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway 2020
The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26. TCC stores across the country will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies. One backpack per child while supplies last.
June unemployment rates
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the unemployment rate for Indiana and the counties around the state.
The unemployment rate in Indiana in June was 11.2%. Rush County's unemployment rate was 9.8%.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
NARFE news
The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been cancelled.
Gleaners Mobile Food Bank
The Gleaners Mobile Food Bank will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Arrive after 3 p.m. at the 11 Street entrance. Have your trunk empty.
Community Care Kits
Trane Rushville is partnering with the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry to provide Community Care Kits to help at-risk populations return to work, social activities and family responsibilities safely. The kits will include face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The kits also include paper bags to store face masks when not in use. Distribution will be at the Food Pantry (109 E. 3rd St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Rush County Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of income information from the State of Indiana, the Rush County Council has cancelled the Public Hearing for Rush County 2021 budgets which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19. It will be rescheduled at a later time.
The Rush County Council will hold the regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
