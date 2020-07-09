Rush County News Briefs

Movie night at Princess Theater
If you are tired of being COVID confined, come to the Iconic Princess Theater at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Top Gun will be shown at 7 p.m. with a brief presentation to preview AEHC Veterans and Responders Honor Park prior to the movie. The event is sponsored by Arlington East Hill Cemetery to raise funds for the Heart of Rushville. Admission is $5 and tickets are only available at Mocha Moose on Main Street in Rushville.
Pioneer Engineers Club Reunion update
The Board of the Pioneer Engineers Club of Indiana recently met to discuss the fate of the annual event that is to take place Aug. 6-9. With Governor Holcomb moving Indiana to Stage 4.5 and not Stage 5 at this time, the board decided to wait an additional two weeks to make a decision on the reunion.
RCCA Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will give out free milk from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is a milk only event.
Rush County Social Services
Rush County Social Services is sponsoring a Back to School drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Students must be in the vehicle and will receive school supplies and a backpack. Students in grades K-8 are eligible and must attend Rush County Schools.
Next Tox-Away day
Tox-Away day will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Changing Footprints to reopen
Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon today. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
RCHS senior news
Graduation ceremony is set for 9 p.m. Friday at Hinshaw Field. Seniors should be at the Laughlin Center at 8 p.m.
The RCHS Prom is set for 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
