Dedication in Arlington
Arlington East Hill Cemetery will hold a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 for the Military and First Responders Honor Park.
RCHS basketball seating
For those interested in selecting seats for the upcoming RCHS basketball season, Golden Lion Members, Corporate Sponsors and Parents of Players will have first choice on reserved seats for boys and girls basketball games. They should bring their tickets to the Memorial Gym Athletic Office on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20. All-Sport ticket holders may begin selecting their seats on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
General admission tickets are $5. High school and middle school students do not need assigned seats. Ticket prices are as follows: Golden Lion Ticket $60, Adult All-Sports $50 and Student All-Sports $40.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
Boys and Girls Club basketball
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has opened registration for its developmental basketball league for ages 3-12. Register by Oct. 19 with evaluations at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. The cost is $40 player fee. Practices and games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16. For more information, contact Unit Director Quinn Leisure at 765-932-2765.
Haunted Trail
Rush County Twisted Christmas is presenting a Haunted Trail at Riverside Park in Rushville. The action will be held each Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at dusk. You must wear a mask upon entry and social distancing is required. The cost $10 per person with children 2-and-under a free will donation is suggested.
