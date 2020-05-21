Rush County Fair 2020
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Rush County Fair has been cancelled by the fair board. The Rush County Fairboard does not control the 4-H events. Those updates can be found on the Rush County Purdue Extension page.
The dates for the fair have to be selected far in advance. In this pandemic, the state guidelines would prevent Rush County from having the fair at that time. Complicating matters is the fact that carnival companies are difficult to hire this late in the year with a date change.
Any track events will have to be scheduled later in the year or held without spectators.
Contractor Outreach Event
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Contract B-35450 (US 52 bridge replacement at Mud Creek, 5.46 miles West of SR 44) has a Contractor Outreach Event. The call-in meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Information about this Accelerated Bridge Construction project utilizing precast components can be found at: https://www.in.gov/dot/div/contracts/abc/accBridge.htm.
The meeting link can be located at https://hntb.webex.com/hntb/j.php?MTID=m5b80f66b3eb627a9a795ffce5b1d2170.
Individuals can join by phone at 1-415-655-0002 (US Toll) or 1-855-797-9485 (US Toll free) with the meeting number (access code) of 742 393 703.
Lions Gleaners Food Pantry
The Lions Food Pantry at the RCHS will be open from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. This will be a drive-thru only. The pantry will also be open 3:30 to 6 p.m. the third Thursday of June and July. Both will be drive-thru only. Any student attending school in Rush County is welcome.
Rush County Commissioners
The Rush County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse, 101 E. 2nd Street, Rushville. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss COVID-19 ordinances, policies, procedures and funding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit of 25 people who may attend in person. Individuals are also invited to participate via a conference call by calling 765-932-8350 and entering the access code of 0099730#. If you attend in person, you will need to enter the courthouse at the west entrance and register at the desk.
July 4th Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club, after much deliberation, has decided to cancel the Annual July 4th Car Show. This is being done for the safety of the public and out of respect to the businesses that have supported the event for many years. The community and local small businesses have supported and provided sponsorship for the Car show for more than 30 years. During this time of economic hardship, organizers feel that they could not, in good consciousness after weeks of being closed and out of work, ask for the donations needed for this event. Organizers ask that the community take this time and support the businesses that have helped them put this show on for the last 33 years. And as the Optimist Creed says, “Promise Yourself To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.”
RES News
Chromebook return is set to begin May 26. Students kindergarten, first grade and third grade will return materials (chromebooks, chargers, library books) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Students in second grade, fourth grade and fifth grade will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Students in sixth grade (or any that could not make the previous two days) will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Adults are asked to drive behind RES and have materials in the trunk. Once parked, the trunks can be opened and someone from the school will collect the materials.
Libations by the Levee
The 3rd annual Libations by the Levee at Riverside Park in Rushville has been rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. This event will feature an estimated two dozen breweries and three musical talents.
RCHS News
Parents and students can drive through at the back shop door (off Sexton Street) to drop off Chromebooks and books. Times for drop offs and collection of locker items are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Food Distribution
Food distribution on Wednesday’s for students from Rush County Schools will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Arlington Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RES and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Milroy Elementary.
