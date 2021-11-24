Rush County Historical Society
Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville.
Book sale returns to Fayette County Public Library
The Friends of the Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale returns after a two-year hiatus and is the biggest sale in the organization’s history. This year, the book sale will be at Expo Hall, 2690 Park Road, Connersville.
Proceeds from the sale go to help support the library and its projects within the community. Recently, the Friends have provided the library with the funding to purchase books for CMS Books for Bingo, Community Youth Day Sponsorships, library reading programs, and a significant donation towards the library’s new Bookmobile.
Sale dates and times are as follows:
Nov. 24, 26 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 – Closed for Thanksgiving Day
Nov. 27 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional information will be posted on the Friends of the Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofFayetteCoLibrary.
Visit Santa Claus
Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are available at Mocha Moose. To reduce wait times, each child will need this free ticket. Santa will also be seeing kids at The Princess throughout the month of December.
Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will distribute holiday bags from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the 109 E. 3rd Street location.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.