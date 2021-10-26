Haunted Trails
The City of Rushville and Parks Department announced the Haunted Trails will return this year. This is a fundraiser put on by Rush County Twisted Christmas. Rush County Twisted Christmas provides Christmas gifts for Rush County youth. The trail is open Fridays and Saturdays in October at Riverside Park. Tickets are $10.
Trick or Treat
Rushville’s Trick or Treating for Halloween will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Turkey Chase
The 2nd Annual Tuckey Chase will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at South Veterans Memorial Park. The chase is a fun obstacle course for kids with the obstacles designed and created by local individuals. The chase is open to elementary age children.
Coats for Kids
The Rushville FOP 117 Coats for Kids will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at 131 E. 1st Street in Rushville (Rush County Sheriff’s Department lobby). Children must be present to receive a coat.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.