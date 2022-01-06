News Briefs logo

Chromebook Workshop – 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10

Understanding and Using Excel Spreadsheet Formulas Workshop – Jan. 24

Rush County Board of Finance

The Rush County Board of Finance will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse, 101 E. 2nd Street Rushville, IN 46173.

RCS Board

The next regular school board meeting for Rush County Schools will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Election Board

The Election Board Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rush County Clerk’s Office.

Meeting dates for city council and board of works

The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.

