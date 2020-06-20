Rush County Food Pantry
Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). The re-opening began Thursday and runs until further notice. Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.
Olivia Yager selected
RCHS junior Olivia Yager has been selected to serve on the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 IHSAA Student Advisory Committee.
Schakel elected secretary of FFA
Kylie Schakel, Hamilton Heights High School, was recently elected secretary of the Indiana FFA. She will spend the next year traveling the state and working with six other elected officers for the FFA organization. Kylie’s father, Chris Schakel, is an RCHS graduate and was vice president of the local FFA chapter in the 90s. Her FFA advisor at Hamilton Heights, Emily (Kuhn) Carson, is also a RCHS graduate and was active in FFA.
Rush County Fairgrounds Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
June 20 – TQ Midgets
June 27 – Autocross
June 30 – TQ Midgets
July 1 – TQ Midgets
July 4 – TQ Midgets
July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks
July 6 – Flat Drags
July 7 – Derby
July 8 – Autocross
Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets
Sept. 19 – Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus in Rushville will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. This is for carry out only. Meals are $12 and include 3 pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and slaw or applesauce. Proceeds will go to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rushville.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
Lion football scrimmage
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
