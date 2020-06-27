Rush County News Briefs

COVD-19 update

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the latest COVID-19 case information Friday.

The number of total positive cases is at 44,140. Total deaths in Indiana is 2,403. The total number of tests reported to the ISDH is 453,890.

In Rush County, 53 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Manna Mission

Manna Mission has cancelled the June meal that was scheduled for Tuesday.

City Utilities news

Rushville City Utilities announced that customers that were charged and paid the automatic $75 reconnect fee for a delinquent account on June 23 will be receiving a credit of $75 on the July bill.

Five in 50 ride

The Five in 50 Covered Bridge Ride has been cancelled for this year due to safety concerns for the riders, volunteers and the community. The Rush County Community Foundation looks to bring back the ride in 2021 on Sept. 18.

Changing Footprints to reopen

Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

Community Food Pantry

Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.

Fairgrounds Track Events

A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:

June 30 – TQ Midgets

July 1 – TQ Midgets

July 4 – TQ Midgets

July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks

July 7 – Derby

July 8 – Autocross

Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets

Sept. 19 – Derby

CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.

RCHS senior hog roast

Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.

RCHS sports updates

The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Recommended for you