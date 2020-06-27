Rush County News Briefs

COVD-19 update
The Indiana State Department of Health announced the latest COVID-19 case information Friday.
The number of total positive cases is at 44,140. Total deaths in Indiana is 2,403. The total number of tests reported to the ISDH is 453,890.
In Rush County, 53 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
Manna Mission
Manna Mission has cancelled the June meal that was scheduled for Tuesday.
City Utilities news
Rushville City Utilities announced that customers that were charged and paid the automatic $75 reconnect fee for a delinquent account on June 23 will be receiving a credit of $75 on the July bill.
Five in 50 ride
The Five in 50 Covered Bridge Ride has been cancelled for this year due to safety concerns for the riders, volunteers and the community. The Rush County Community Foundation looks to bring back the ride in 2021 on Sept. 18.
Changing Footprints to reopen
Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Community Food Pantry
Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.
Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
June 30 – TQ Midgets
July 1 – TQ Midgets
July 4 – TQ Midgets
July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks
July 7 – Derby
July 8 – Autocross
Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets
Sept. 19 – Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
