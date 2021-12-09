News Briefs logo

Santa’s Village Craft Fair

The Rushville Elks will have more than a dozen local craft vendors displaying a variety of locally make, unique items for purchase. The Santa’s Village Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Liability insurance workshop

The Rush County Commissioners will hold a workshop on Liability Insurance at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Rush County Courthouse in the Auditor’s Office, 101 East 2nd Street RM 212, Rushville IN, 46173.

