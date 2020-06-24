Rush County News Briefs

Hayden Walls honored
RCHS senior Hayden Walls was named to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All State team.
Changing Footprints to reopen
Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Rushville Animal Shelter
The Rushville Animal Shelter is preparing to move into the new building. In order to make the move manageable and lower the stress on the animals, the shelter will not be taking in animals this week. Adoptions can still be done by setting up an appointment.
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus in Rushville will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. This is for carry out only. Meals are $12 and include 3 pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and slaw or applesauce. Proceeds will go to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rushville.
Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry
Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). The re-opening began Thursday and runs until further notice. Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.
Rush County Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
- June 27 - Autocross
- June 30 - TQ Midgets
- July 1 - TQ Midgets
- July 4 - TQ Midgets
- July 5 - Off road racing and Monster Trucks
- July 6 - Flat Drags
- July 7 - Derby
- July 8 - Autocross
- Sept. 6 - TQ Midgets
- Sept. 19 - Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.