Christmas Open House
Rush County Historical Society will host its Christmas Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The location is 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville.
BRMS athletic attendance update
At this time, each athlete will receive two vouchers for each game. Spectators must wear masks and social distance from non-related groups. Seventh grade fans will be required to leave after the seventh grade game, and eighth grade fans are to enter just prior to the eighth grade game. Any student attending BRMS home games must have a voucher and must be accompanied by an adult with a voucher. The student must sit with their accompanying adult throughout the event.
Santa in Rushville
Christmas on Main announced dates and times for Santa visits and holiday movies at the Princess Theatre.
Dec. 5: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Home Alone” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Lori Seyer
Dec. 9: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Brian Dunn
Dec. 12: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “A Christmas Story” at 11 a.m. sponsored by Payne Insurance
Dec. 16: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority
Milroy Merry Market
Every year, the Milroy Elementary PTO provides students with an opportunity to purchase gifts for their families. This year the school will be doing things a little differently.
All students will have 10 minutes to review the items. Each student will be able to pick out five items for their family members free of charge.
The event is planned for Monday, Dec. 7.
If you would like to make a donation to the PTO, who sponsors this event, please send an envelope marked PTO donation and turn it into the school office.
For more information, call the school office.
RCHS schedule updates
The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
