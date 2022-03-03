Blood Draw
A blood drive will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. April 6 at Rush Memorial Hospital.
Knightstown Elementary School
Kindergarten Round-up for the academic year 2022-23 at Knightstown Elementary School will be 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1, 2022. Parents should bring birth certificate and immunization records.
Call to schedule an appointment at (765) 345-2151. Appointments will last approximately one hour.
Farmers’ Market vendor meeting
Rushville’s Farmers’ Market vendor meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
Anyone that would like to join the Market, please plan to attend. If vendors grow fresh produce, do home-baked goods, or make hand-crafted items, organizers would love to have them as a Market Vendor. At the meeting, rules about bringing food to the Market, how to label, etc., will be covered.
Organizers also encourage non-profit groups to participate. They will allow a non-profit group to have a booth space for one week at the Market free of charge.
For more information, please contact Market Master Joyce Miller at (765) 561-2572 or email at huckleberryhutch@yahoo.com.
American Legion Post 150
American Legion Post 150 will host an annual benefit dinner on March 26 at the Rushville Elks, 223 E. 3rd Street in Rushville. A spaghetti dinner will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $15 per person. Live music will run from 8 p.m. to midnight.
For more information on the event or for ticket information, contact Brad Hatfield at (765) 570-3485, Shawn Grocox at (765) 561-0327 or Adam Berkemeier at (765) 561-1843.
Rush County Commissioners Meetings
The Rush County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include March 14 and 28; April 11 and 25; May 9 and 23; June 6 and 21; July 5 and 18; Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 7 and 18; and Dec. 5 and 19.
Carthage Town Board meeting
The 2022 regular meetings of the Carthage Town Board are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Carthage Town Hall, 6 West 1st Street, Carthage. (Locations, times and dates subject to change).
Meeting dates for 2022 include March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
Rush County Council Meetings
The Rush County Council meets at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 (regular meeting), Sept. 28 (public hearing/budget), Oct. 12 and 13 (budget), Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
APC and BZA schedule
All APC meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Dates for the meetings are March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
All BZA meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Dates for the meetings are March 8, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
Live community theatre returns
Rushville Regional Theatre presents “On Golden Pond” at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the Princess Theater, 330 N. Main Street.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for anyone who can provide a student ID.
Tickets are available online at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by phone at (765) 635-5976.
The cast is comprised of Matt Amos as Norman Thayer, Lora Norris as Ethel Thayer, Allie Myers as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, Mike Plough as Bill, and Nick Amos as Billy Ray Jr.
