Youth soccer announcement
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club announced there will not be a Fall Youth Soccer Program this year. The club has hosted the soccer program for many years with between 200 and 300 elementary aged children participating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines in place by Governor Holcomb and the state of Indiana for events that involve more than 250 participants, the club is unable to continue with this fall’s season. Organizers felt they do not have the manpower to enforce the State requirements, and deliver an enjoyable and high quality experience to the children participating and the friends and family who wish to watch them.
The club hopes to continue the program in the fall of 2021.
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the athletic office.
Ticket prices are $50 for adult All-Sport ticket, $40 for student All-Sport ticket, $60 for Golden Lion ticket and $180 for the family plan. No refunds.
Fans are required to wear masks and social distance.
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway 2020
The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26. TCC stores across the country will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies. One backpack per child while supplies last.
NARFE news
The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been cancelled.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
Rush County Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of income information from the State of Indiana, the Rush County Council has cancelled the Public Hearing for Rush County 2021 budgets which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19. It will be rescheduled at a later time.
The Rush County Council will hold the regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
RCHS sports updates
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept.r 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.