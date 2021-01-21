Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department shared that as long as Rush County is in the Red status for COVID-19, individuals can not walk into the Health Department without an appointment. Appointments can be set up by calling 765-932-3103 prior to going to the health department. All COVID-19 vaccinations are being done at the RMH Walk In Clinic. COVID-19 vaccinations are not currently being done at the health department office.
COVID-19 vaccine
Indiana is expanding the availability of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination to Hoosiers age 70 and older by appointment. Appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. If you need assistance with registration, call 211.
Lion's Snack Shack Food Pantry
The Lion’s Snack Shack Food Pantry is available to Rush County Schools’ students and their families. The Lion’s Snack Shack opens the third Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. It is located at Rushville Consolidated High School in Room 169, which is accessible through the parking area located off of Sexton Street and across from the Community Building. Please note: The parent must have current documentation of student enrollment, but does not have to be accompanied by the student to pick up food. Students may come alone or with other students.
