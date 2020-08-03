Movie on Saturday
Thanks to the members of the American Legion Post 150-Rushville, the Heart of Rushville will show the movie “American Sniper” at The Princess Theater this Saturday. Tickets are $5 and available at the Mocha Moose beginning today. Seating will be limited.
Heart of Rushville movie night
The Heart of Rushville is hosting Women and Wine Uncorked event on Friday at The Princess Theatre. Through the sponsorship of Lisa Winship/Wall Farms, "Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood" will be shown at 7 p.m.
Indiana wines for purchase will be served up by Clare with Barmaids.
Presale tickets will be available at Mocha Moose for $5 beginning today. Seating will be limited.
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday in the athletic office. Ticket prices are $50 for adult All-Sport ticket, $40 for student All-Sport ticket, $60 for Golden Lion ticket and $180 for the family plan. No refunds. Fans are required to wear masks and social distance.
NARFE news
The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been cancelled.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
Rush County Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of income information from the State of Indiana, the Rush County Council has cancelled the Public Hearing for Rush County 2021 budgets which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19. It will be rescheduled at a later time. The Rush County Council will hold the regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
RCHS sports updates
The Lady Lion golf match that was originally scheduled with Connersville for Aug. 25 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Connersville
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
