Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the unemployment rate for Indiana and its counties. The unemployment rate in Indiana was 5.8. The unemployment rate for September 2020 in Rush County was 4.4, down from 4.8 in August of 2020.
Culvert replacement
Construction crews will begin the replacement of the culvert just north of the Rushville Consolidated High School during the school’s fall break. Work will begin on Saturday, Oct. 24. Tony Stewart Drive will be closed between Park Boulevard and Poolside Drive.
Food Pantry updates
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, the Rushville Food Pantry will have a commodity distribution day. This is open to Rush County residents.
On Oct. 27, a drop and go will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Open to all in need. There will be 30 pounds of food consisting of milk, cheese, meat, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
Haunted Trail
Rush County Twisted Christmas is presenting a Haunted Trail at Riverside Park in Rushville. The action will be held each Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at dusk. You must wear a mask upon entry and social distancing is required. The cost $10 per person with children 2-and-under a free will donation is suggested.
RCHS sports updates
The Lion football team will be traveling to Scottsburg for the first round of sectional play at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be on sale on GoFan. No tickets will be sold at the gate. You may purchase tickets for $6 tickets at https://gofan.co/app/events/116309.
The sectional game will be played at Scottsburg Middle School, 425 South Third Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.