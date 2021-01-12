Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department shared that as long as Rush County is in the Red status for COVID-19, individuals can not walk into the Health Department without an appointment. Appointments can be set up by calling 765-932-3103 prior to going to the health department.
Rushville Public Library
Checkout the German American exhibit on loan throughout the month at the Rushville Public Library. Learn of all the places in Indiana that are named after cities and towns in Germany and see how much Germany and Indiana have in common. (Sponsored by the Indian German Heritage Society)
Evergreen Library
Who: Anyone with a valid Rushville Library Card
What: We’re going to be an Evergreen library. This resource sharing initiative provides cost savings for the library and access to almost 8 million items for more than 1 million Indiana residents. In addition, RPL patrons will have access to more than 50,000 ebooks, digital magazines and streamable videos.
Where: Rushville Public Library
When: Beginning Jan. 20
Gift Cards
The Heart of Rushville is offering Wolf Theater gift cards. These are $10 gift cards that are good at Wolf Theatres in Greensburg, The Greensburg Noble Romans and for first run movies at The Princess Theatre.
Sale of the gift cards benefit the community as $2 for every sale goes to support The Heart of Rushville’s mission to support and strengthen downtown Rushville.
Gift Cards will be available for sale during movies presented by The Heart of Rushville or message The Heart of Rushville on Facebook.
Rush County Clerk’s Office
Visits to the Rush County Clerk’s office is by appointment only. Please call the office at 765-932-2086 to set up an appointment Only essential business will be handled in person. Cash payments will be accepted by appointment.
