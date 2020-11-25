No recycle collection this week
The Rushville Street Department will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Recycle will not be collected this week. It will next be collected Thursday, Dec. 3.
Milroy Merry Market
Every year, the Milroy Elementary PTO provides students with an opportunity to purchase gifts for their families. This year the school will be doing things a little differently.
All students will have 10 minutes to review the items. Each student will be able to pick out five items for their family members free of charge.
The event is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
If you would like to make a donation to the PTO, who sponsors this event, please send an envelope marked PTO donation and turn it into the school office.
For more information, call the school office.
RCHS schedule updates
The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
Milroy Elementary School basketball
Due to COVID-19, Milroy Elementary announced it will not have basketball for grades 5 and 6 this year.
Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the unemployment rate for Indiana and its counties.
The unemployment rate in Indiana for October 2020 is 4.8.
Rush County is below the state average with an unemployment rate of 3.8.
City Hall
Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rush County, Rushville City Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice. To reach City Hall, call 932-3735. For City Utilities, call 932-4124. To pay your utility bill, mail or use one of the drop boxes located at the rear of City Hall, the old office on west 3rd Street or the police department lobby.
