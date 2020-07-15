Community Care Kits
Trane Rushville is partnering with the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry to provide Community Care Kits to help at-risk populations return to work, social activities and family responsibilities safely. The kits will include face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The kits also include paper bags to store face masks when not in use. Distribution will be at the Food Pantry (109 E. 3rd St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Rush County Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of income information from the State of Indiana, the Rush County Council has cancelled the Public Hearing for Rush County 2021 budgets which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19. It will be rescheduled at a later time.
The Rush County Council will hold the regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
RCCA Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will give out free milk from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is a milk only event.
Rush County Social Services
Rush County Social Services is sponsoring a Back to School drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Students must be in the vehicle and will receive school supplies and a backpack. Students in grades K-8 are eligible and must attend Rush County Schools.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Next Tox-Away day
Tox-Away day will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
