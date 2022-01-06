The Open Resource
Chromebook Workshop – 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10
Understanding and Using Excel Spreadsheet Formulas Workshop – Jan. 24
Rush County Board of Finance
The Rush County Board of Finance will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse, 101 E. 2nd Street Rushville, IN 46173.
RCS Board
The next regular school board meeting for Rush County Schools will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
Election Board
The Election Board Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rush County Clerk’s Office.
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
