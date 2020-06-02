RUSHVILLE - Tuesday was primary election night in Indiana. Rush County had just a couple of contested races for voters to select their favorite candidate.
In the race for Republican Rush County Council At-Large, six candidates vied for three spots available in what turned out to be a fairly tight race.
Charlie Smith collected 1,426 (19.89%) votes.
Kyle Gardner received 1,222 (17.05%) votes.
Dennis Corn received 1,166 (16.27%) votes.
The other three candidates received the following: Mark Hass 1,139 (15.89%); Krissi Williams 1,123 (15.67%); and Steven Cain 1,092 (15.23%).
In the race for Republican Precinct Committeeman Rushville 8, Ryan Gardner received 99 (61.88%) votes and Shannon Davis received 61 (38.13%).
In the race for Republican State Representative District 54, Tom Saunders received 1,135 (74.87%) votes and Jeff Embry received 38 (25.13%) votes.
The Democratic nod for US Representative District 6 went to Jeannine Lake with 301 (64.04%) votes followed by George Holland 104 (22.13%) and Barry Welsh 65 (13.83%).
In the Republican US Representative District 6, Greg Pence collected 2,105 (81.34%) votes with Mike Campbell receiving 483 (18.66%) votes.
In the presidential race, President Donald Trump received 92.05 percent for the Republican ticket and Joe Biden received 74.45 percent on the Democratic ticket.
Overall, 29.43 percent of registered voters turned out for the primary election in Rush County (2,032 on election day; 896 absentee; and 275 walk-in absentee).
