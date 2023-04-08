RUSHVILLE – Two public hearings were held Tuesday evening at the Rush County Schools Administrative Offices regarding the issuance of roughly $9 million in general obligation bonds to pay for school improvement projects.
The first hearing regarding the bonds for Rushville Elementary School East and Rushville Elementary School West was approved for a maximum of $6,106,000.
A maximum of $3 million is slated to replace the HVAC systems and the flat roof area where the units are housed. Additional plans include a facility facelift, new carpet and ceiling grid system for approximately $1.9 to 2 million. Between $200,000 and $250,000 is secured for new office relocation to one secure main entry and nurse’s office. A maximum of $550,000 is allocated for replacing the single pane windows that date back to 1974.
Additional plans for up to $255,000 will divide the library into four separate classrooms and provide ceiling and carpet upgrades in a number of other classrooms as well as refreshing the restrooms with hand-washing stations in the hallways to allow for better supervision. Finally, the plan includes one dedicated cafeteria with a new cashier station for two student lines.
The project will be funded by one or more of the following: Operations Fund, Common School Fund Loan, state or federal grant monies, general obligation bond issue and/or a building corporation lease issue with an anticipated impact on the Debt Service Fund tax rate of $0.1166 per $100 of assessed valuation based on an estimated $1,040,039,383 assessed valuation beginning in 2024. However, as existing obligations mature, the anticipated increase to the Debt Service Fund tax rate is expected to be $0.0191 above the current tax rate.
The second hearing regarding maintenance and improvement project needs was approved for $3,145,000.
A total of $550,000 from the school’s 2022 general obligation bond was approved for new tennis courts. Auditorium seating will be provided with $200,000 of the 2023 bond. Up to $300,000 was allocated for track resurfacing at the soccer stadium. Another $550,000 is slated for window replacements similar to the elementary schools for energy efficiency. The 1984 air handlers will be replaced and upgraded for approximately $1 million. The locker rooms, bathrooms and water bottle filler will receive refresh/replacements for between $100,000 and $150,000. Depending on features, a new greenhouse about 30 x 60 feet will be built for $750,000 to $1 million. The plan also includes safety and security upgrades at entry areas, bus camera upgrades and stop arm camera additions, rehabbing the high school shop area and possible FFA upgrades.
The project will be funded by one or more of the following: Operations Fund, Common School Fund Loan, state or federal grant monies, general obligation bond issue and/or a building corporation lease issue with an anticipated impact on the Debt Service Fund tax rate of $0.0600 per $100 of assessed valuation based on an estimated $1,040,039,383 assessed valuation beginning in 2024. However, as existing obligations mature, the anticipated increase to the Debt Service Fund tax rate is expected to be $0.0098 above the current tax rate.
Rush County Schools has a maximum of 20 years to pay back the bonds but expects to pay them off in approximately 12 years and 3 months to save interest costs.
RCS Director of Operations Dr. Thomas Keely spoke in favor of the bond issuance.
“From an operations standpoint, this is infrastructure,” Dr. Keely said. “This is maintaining just like you would do at your own home; we are not building brand new things just to look good. I think this will show a lot of pride in our district and a lot of energy cost savings... From an operations standpoint, I think this is an outstanding opportunity to spend the taxpayers money wisely.”
