RUSHVILLE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has continued to rise in southeast Indiana.
As of Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health was reporting a total of 381 confirmed cases of the virus.
Rush County Schools Superintendent Matt Vance, in a written release distributed to RCS families and staff, noted that in the past several days the number of students and staff that have been either positive or quarantined due to close contact has also grown significantly.
"We are to the point where we have so many staff members unable to attend school that we are needing to make a short-term adjustment," Vance's letter states. "Starting Thursday, November 12, all schools will shift to eLearning through Tuesday, November 24. The current plan is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, November 30. Our staff has done an incredible job, but they are stretched very thin right now. I am extremely proud of the dedication and passion that has been displayed."
According to the superintendent, the following now applies:
· Employees will still report to work.
· Extra-curricular activities will continue on a case by case basis.
· Information for students attending WCC will be released soon.
· RCS will continue its lunch program, and additional information will be coming.
· The Boys and Girls Club will be open from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Thursday, November 19.
"I understand this is a difficult situation for many, and I can assure you that this decision is not taken lightly. As with everything that we have all been dealing with for the last several months, this is subject to change. Your continued cooperation is greatly appreciated. I will keep you informed," Vance letter concludes.
