RUSHVILLE – Rush County, start your engines. We are a month away from Rush into Rush County, to be held on May 1, 2021. The Indy 500 is a staple to Indiana, and Rush County is proud to host this community wide celebration.
RCHS graduate Hannah McGee, 2021 500 Festival Princess and senior at Butler University, announced the event coming to Rush County.
There will be activities for all ages. Be sure to support local businesses for exclusive racing promotions. Watch some family fun movies at the Princess Theatre. Visit 500 Festival Princesses at the Rushville Public Library for storytelling sessions. There will be several 2021 500 Festival Princesses in attendance and 500 Festival Board of Directors with the 2021 Festival Event Cars that will be available for photo opportunities.
This is just a touch of the exciting events coming to Rush County on May 1.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.