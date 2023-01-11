RUSHVILLE – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2022 data collection period and Rush Memorial Hospital is designated as a Level 8 Acute and Ambulatory survey selection.
This is the 10th consecutive year RMH has received this award, although it is the first year for Level 8 recognition.
Upon learning of this achievement, RMH CEO Brad Smith said, “It is hard to overestimate the importance of keeping our patients’ data secure, accurate and complete. I am very proud of the work done by our IT and clinical departments in helping us meet this crucial priority.”
Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, Rush Memorial Hospital ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement.
The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
“We are proud to honor your team’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said. “Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program.”
The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for healthcare organizations across the world.
As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century.
“I am very pleased for the 10th year in a row to receive this prestigious award of Digital Health Most Wired presented by CHIME,” RMH Chief Information Officer Jim Boyer said. “This is a special year going from a Most Wired Level 7 to a Level 8. To achieve this award here at Rush Memorial Hospital for a decade and receiving Level 8 status is a great honor. RMH continues to invest in the best technologies and clinical practices dedicated to positive patient outcomes. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Survey helps us benchmark our technological alignment at a national level, which ultimately improves the level of patient care through use of technology. Most important, the dedicated clinical and technology teams here at Rush Memorial is what brings all this together and I congratulate them for helping us get to a Level 8 status. We thank CHIME and the Digital Health Most Wired Survey to help RMH achieve continuous benchmarking towards innovate patient care. Again, it is an honor I hold dearly in my ability to serve our community and patients we serve.”
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers, chief medical information officers, chief nursing information officers, chief innovation officers , chief digital officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders.
With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve.
For more information, visit chimecentral.org.
