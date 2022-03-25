RUSHVILLE - Have you heard about the Rush TechFest?
This event is supported by a grant from the Purdue Center for Regional Development and Duke Energy Foundation.
TechFest will showcase fun and engaging activities, contests, demonstrations, and workshops aimed at creating awareness of digital technology for all ages.
The TechFest needs participants and submissions for two video and commercial contests.
As part of the 2022 Rush TechFest, the Rush County Broadband Task Force and the Digital Inclusion Committee are hosting a video contest with two categories: commercial and video.
The commercial contest asks participants to create and submit a 15 to 60 second commercial video promoting the Rush TechFest that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County on N. Sexton Street, Rushville.
Commercial submissions are due Friday, April 8, 2022.
Submissions for the five to seven minute video contest have two options. Participants can create a video where they break down a topic or technology issue in an easily understandable manner for the audience. The other option is to develop a "how to" video explaining a technological task or activity.
Video contest submissions are due Friday, April 22.
"These contests are a great way to promote and model exactly what TechFest is all about - how technology is integrated and enhances our lives," Rushville Public Library Director Nichole Kirchoff said. "I encourage anyone who makes videos for TikTok, YouTube or even your family to check out our video contests."
Prizes are available in each category. First place is $250, second place is $150, and third place is $100.
To see the full set of rules or to enter the contest visit www.rushtechfest.info.
The Rush TechFest on April 30 is a free event that is open to the public.
