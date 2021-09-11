RUSHVILLE – RushFest in Rushville is set for Sept. 18 and all photographers are invited to enter the RushFest Photography Contest. There are classes for professional and non-professional.
Entries for the contest must be turned in to the Chamber of Commerce Office (315 N. Main Street), by the end of business on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Exhibitors must be a resident of Rush County.
Divisions for the contest included:
- Junior class – ages 8 through 18
- Adult class – 19 years old and older
- Professional class – individuals making more than $1,000 yearly for photography work
Categories for the entries include Rush County scenery, Rush County people and Rush County animals. Each category will be divided into subcategories for color photography or black and white photography. Each exhibitor can enter two photos (one in color and one in black and white) in each category for a maximum of six photographs per person.
Each photograph must be a minimum of 8 x 10” and a maximum of 16 x20” and mounted on a 16 x 20” foam core back with no picture frames. The photographs can be mounted vertically or horizontally. The photographic images must be no older than two years old and not previously displayed. The exhibitor’s name and address and the category of the entry must appear in the back upper left hand corner. Any prints not conforming to the rules will be disqualified at entry or during judging.
There will be first, second and third place awards for each category along with two honorable mention selections in each class.
For more information, contact Sandy Fussner at the Chamber at 765-932-2880.
