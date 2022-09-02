DANVILLE - Nate Best, Jared Issacs and Chris Pile, all Apprentice Linemen from RushShelby Energy, competed at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo held August 25 and 26 in Danville.
The two-day event showcased the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
Participants competed in events that test skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware.
A total of 15 teams and 54 individuals competed in this year’s event.
Best placed third in the overall individual competition.
Isaacs and Pile did not place but represented RushShelby well.
“We’re proud of the RushShelby Energy apprentices who competed in this year’s rodeo,” said Brad Means, Vice President of Operations. “RushShelby Energy apprentices and linemen have a lot of pride in their work and demonstrated their skills and dedication to their craft.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in the lineworker field.
Official 2022 Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo results will be posted at https://goiec.org/INLinemanRodeo.
