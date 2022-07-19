MANILLA – Each year, RushShelby Energy conducts an annual meeting of its members. The meeting is used to elect directors, provide financial information and updates on the cooperative, which is owned by its members.
This year’s meeting was held last week, and attracted a large crowd of all ages.
Once members entered the main building, they were greeted by the sound of bluegrass music played by the Moon Cave Ramblers.
Members were able to enjoy a meal of Chick-fil-A, drinks and even soft-serve ice cream from Thornburg Concessions.
Door prizes were given throughout the event.
For the youngsters, Silly Safaris performed a couple show, introducing the kids to animals. One portion had the handler talk about a tortoise and a hare and the kids had the opportunity to pick who they thought would win in a race.
There was also a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course for the kids to enjoy. Kids had opportunities for prizes as well.
