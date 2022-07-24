MANILLA - More than 700 people recently gathered for the 2022 Rush Shelby Energy annual meeting.
The annual meeting is an opportunity for RushShelby Energy to give back to its members. This year's meeting offered food, live entertainment and opportunities for prizes.
This year's entertainment was local bluegrass band Moon Cave Ramblers, and they did not disappoint.
Members enjoyed a meal by Chick-fil-A and soft serve ice cream from Thornburg Concessions.
Door prizes were given away throughout the evening, with the grand prize being a Trager Timberline 1300 Wood Pellet Wi-Fi Grill and a $250 gift certificate from Spegal's Prime Cuts.
Children were entertained throughout the evening with crafts, bounce houses and two shows from Silly Safaris. In addition, children had many opportunities to win their own prizes.
The evening concluded with a business meeting to elect directors in Districts 2, 5 and 8.
While Districts 2 and 8 were uncontested, District 5 featured a well-fought battle resulting in the incumbent, Fred Smith, being re-elected; 1,125 votes were received by mail, 426 members voted online and more than 120 votes were cast at the annual meeting.
An event of this size could not be successful without a great deal of work. RushShelby Energy wishes to thank all of its directors, employees, and numerous outside individuals and organizations that helped make this event a success.
As a cooperative, RushShelby Energy strives to be a member-focused provider. The annual meeting is one way the cooperative can do that: to say thank you.
RushShelby welcomes feedback on how they can improve service. Contact the office by phone, email or Facebook with any suggestions.
