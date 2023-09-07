MANILLA – Nine lineman and apprentices from RushShelby Energy competed at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo, held Aug. 24 and 25 in Danville.
The two-day event showcased the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
The linemen and apprentices participated as a team and in individual events at the state competition. All competed in events that test skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware. A total of 28 teams and 102 individuals from 24 Indiana electric cooperatives competed in this year’s event.
The following linemen and apprentices represented RushShelby Energy at the rodeo:
• Greg File, Working Foreman, 1st Place – Insulator Change Out – Senior Division
• Jared Isaacs, Apprentice Lineman
• Justin Walton, Journeyman Lineman
• Kenny Geis, Apprentice Lineman, 3rd Overall Individual Apprentice
• Jaylin Brown, Journeyman Lineman, 2nd Place – Hurt Man, 3rd Place – Insulator Change
• Dylan Mann, Apprentice Lineman
• Chris Pile, Journeyman Lineman
• Cameron Cox, Journeyman Lineman
• Nate Best, Journeyman Lineman – Not pictured.
“We’re proud of the RushShelby Energy linemen and apprentices who competed in this year’s rodeo,” said Brad Means, Vice President of Operations. “All who participated have a lot of pride in the work they do, and they demonstrated their skills and dedication to their craft.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in the lineworker field.
Official results from the 2023 Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo will be posted at https://goiec.org/INLinemanRodeo.
