FRENCH LICK – Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) announced Rushville has earned an Aim Community Placemaking Award for the development of the Overlook at Riverside Park. The city was honored with this award on Oct. 6 during the annual awards luncheon presented by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC during the 2021 Aim Ideas Summit in French Lick.
Rushville won in the less than 10,000 population category.
The Overlook at Riverside Park is located on Rushville’s Main Street and has become the link between downtown and Riverside Park that the city has been missing. The completed Stellar communities project includes many family-friendly features, including a play tower, maze, and splash pad. The Overlook has brought together existing features with brand new community assets.
"The city of Rushville has really embraced placemaking and the concept that building first-class amenities will attract talented residents and eager visitors. The Riverside Park expansion is such a compliment to the city’s existing amenities that it draws people from all around the region. I’m excited to see that Rushville’s city leaders are being recognized for their vision and hard work to make the city a place where people want to be,” Aim CEO Matt Greller said.
