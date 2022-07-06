Rushville City Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday morning due to the water plant experiencing an issue which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine residuals within the plant.
The issue has been found and corrected, and as a precautionary measure and with an abundance of caution the boil advisory was determined to be the best action at this time.
The city has submitted samples to a third-party laboratory for testing. All customers will be notified as soon as the advisory is lifted.
Until the advisory is lifted, the City Utilities recommends that customers not drink water from their taps without first boiling if for a minute and allowing it to cool down.
Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. Customers do not need to boil water used for bathing or for laundry.
