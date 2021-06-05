RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club is inviting student photographers to enter a contest. Students, ages 12-18 as of Oct. 1, 2020, are asked to submit photos that illustrate one of the 10 verses of The Optimist Creed.
Photos may be 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10 and can be black and white or color. No photoshop enhancements should be used other than basic cropping of the photo.
Photos should be matted with “The Optimist Creed” verse/line on the front of the mat frame so judge will know what the photo is to exemplify. The photographer’s name should be on the back of the photo.
The entry form should be attached to the photo. The Optimist Creed and entry form can be found on the Facebook page for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club.
Prizes for first, second and third will be awarded.
Contestants may enter up to three photos. Due date is July 1, 2021. Entrees can be mailed to PO Box 311, Rushville, IN 46173. Entrees can also be dropped off at Room 102 of the Rush County Courthouse.
Photos will be on display for public view at the Optimist Car Show on July 3 and can be picked up after the car show between 3 and 4 p.m.
