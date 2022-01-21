RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase "How does an optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.
The contest is open to all Rush County youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021, and is not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age. Essays are due Feb. 4.
Members of the Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme "How does an optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive an award and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Marrisa Taylor said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club at rushvillebreakfastoptimist@gmail.com.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organization with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
-Information provided.
