RUSHVILLE — The annual Christmas on Main in Rushville was a big success according to organizers. The event was held Friday evening in downtown Rushville
Youngsters had the opportunity to see Santa Claus and some of his reindeer. Downtown merchants and area vendors lined Main Street and the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn came to life with lights.
“We were able to have a safe and successful event that was much needed by the community and merchants,” Joe Rathz said. “We sold out the movie and more than 160 kids were able to see Santa.”
Rush County Community Assistance food pantry sponsored the 2020 Christmas on Main Prince and Princess contest. The contest was open to all Rush County students in Kindergarten through third grade. Due to the pandemic, contestants collected money rather than canned goods. The boy and girl collecting the most cash were crowned Prince and Princess. The Prince is Kayden Murphy and the Princess is Kiernyn Adams and they helped Santa light the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn. The Prince and Princess were also the first two to give Santa their wish list.
This event took many individuals working together to make it happen and make it safe. Organizers thanked the Rush County Health Board for developing a covid-safe plan.
Organizers also thanked Mayor Pavey and his staff, Jemmy Miller and the street department staff, RPD Chief Tucker, Dan Burklow at the parks department and Chief Munson and the RFD. Also a thank you went to the Downtown Merchants Association, the Heart of Rushville Board, the Rush County Chamber of Commerce, David Payne, Tim McCord and the entire Christmas on Main committee.
