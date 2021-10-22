RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Chapter DAR met at the home of Priscilla Winkler on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
As part of the DAR Day of Service project, members were asked to bring supplies for the Rushville Animal Shelter from dog and cat food to office products.
This is the second year the chapter had this as its project, and the shelter greatly appreciated the delivered donations.
Following the business meeting, Regent Patty Caudill presented the program on Sweet Grass Baskets. She shared her knowledge of their origins and had several items and photos for members to examine.
This unique kind of basket has been made for more than 300 years in the southern United States. Gullah artists in South Carolina and Geechee artists in Georgia still create these masterpieces.
The artists are ancestors of African American slaves who first made these. It is an art that has been passed down through the generations, and today’s baskets can take months to make and can cost thousands of dollars.
Charleston, South Carolina, is a hub for many of these talented basket weavers.
Following the program, Mrs. Winkler and her daughter Lurinda Smith served homemade slices of pie and ice cream to 13 members.
Information provided
