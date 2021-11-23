RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Chapter, DAR, met at the home of Sharon Creager for its Nov. 10 meeting.
Chapter Regent Patty Caudill called the meeting to order and led the Opening Ritual. Marty Connerly read the President General’s Message, and Patty read a selection from the National Defense Report about the Wreaths Across America project.
DAR chapters nationwide have begun to participate in this worthy undertaking to honor all deceased American veterans.
The October minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was also presented to the 15 members present.
In further business, Patty reminded the group that the cut-off date for orders to Wreaths Across America is Nov. 30. The chapter will place utility flags on designated graves at both Calvary and Rushville East Hill Cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the new Veterans section at East Hill at noon. Placement of wreaths throughout Calvary and East Hill will follow.
Following the business meeting, those in attendance presented the program, Samples of Depression Era Cooking. Each attendee was asked to bring a dish to share with Chapter members.
Before sampling, members related stories about the Depression passed down from their parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Sharon Creager displayed her great grandmother’s recipe book printed in the 1930’s that contained some unusual recipes (to us).
During the Depression and even into World War II, shortages of various foods were common, so people “made do.” Surprisingly, all of the samples were delicious and included water pie, buttermilk pie, baked beans, bean soup, cornbread and cranberry bars.
There will be a Christmas luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Fishmoon Brewing in Rushville. Those who plan to attend should get their RSVP to Patty Caudill.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.