RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Chapter DAR hosted a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event March 12 at the Rushville Elks Lodge. Vietnam Veterans received a warm and heartfelt welcome home as they were presented their book “A Time To Honor”, the DVD “The Journey Home” and Welcome Home pins by Bonnie Wooten, WHVV INDAR Liaison, and Jill Fewell, Executive Director Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
The Rushville Chapter presented the veterans with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Vietnam War certificate recognizing them for their Valor, Service and Sacrifice during the Vietnam war.
“As a commemorative partner for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration it was our chapters honor to host this event," Patty Caudill, Regent Rushville Chapter DAR, said. “These wonderful veterans shared stories that touched our hearts and we are forever grateful for them. It’s never too late to say Welcome Home!”
American Legion 150 members were at the event to provide American Legion information. Rush County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Dannon Todd answered questions and provided information about veterans benefits.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.