RUSHVILLE - Rushville Chapter DAR met at the Rushville Public Library on Wednesday, March 9, for the monthly meeting. Hostesses Marty Connerly, Becky Webb and Nelda Wheeldon served St. Patrick’s Day-themed refreshments to 14 members prior to the business meeting.
Libby Smith gave the Treasurer’s Report and Marty Connerly read the minutes from the last meeting. The report and the minutes were approved.
Regent Patty Caudill asked the date to start on the yearbook be moved up. The first planning meeting for the yearbook will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the library. It is hoped the final draft will be approved and ready for print in June. Ideas and suggestions are welcome for programs, community projects to work on together, and area “field trips”/lunches.
Sharon Creager was welcomed as the most recent official member.
A March 12 chapter event was Free Gift Giveaway to military who served during the Vietnam Era (1955-1975). The local Elks Lodge and the DAR chapter hosted Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans on March 12.
A committee has been formed to assess the current guidelines for the DAR Good Citizen Award. The group, including Marty Connerly, Becky Webb, Sharon Creager, and Patty Caudill, will meet to discuss any changes that might need to be made as to how a high school student can qualify for this award. The committee will report their conclusions at the June meeting.
Patty Caudill reported that 60 flags were given to the Richland Cemetery for their veterans’ graves, and 108 flags were donated to Arlington East Hill Cemetery for theirs. Sharon Creager made a generous monetary donation toward the Chapter’s purchase of 500 flags for county veterans’ gravesites.
Priscilla Winkler gave her program on James Alexander Thom’s historical novel The Red Heart. Frances Slocum, the factual subject of the book, was kidnapped as a girl by Indians. She was integrated into their tribe and lived as one of them.
Frances married an Indian, but she never forgot where she came from. Though Frances made no attempt to move back home, she did go back to visit. In 1840, she appealed to Congress and was given one square mile of land. This was after the Indians were forced to move West.
-Information provided.
