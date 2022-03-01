RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Chapter DAR is joining Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to pay tribute to Indiana's Vietnam war veterans.
All Vietnam-era veterans who are residents of Indiana are eligible to receive a copy of “A Time To Honor: Stories of Duty, Honor, and Service” and the accompanying DVD “The Journey Home” at no charge.
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans established the Indiana Vietnam Veterans Gift as an outreach program to honor and give thanks to Indiana Veterans who served during the Vietnam War years of 1955-1975.
Americans celebrate our returning troops, and we can thank our Vietnam veterans for teaching us how. Their patriotism shows at every homecoming parade and memorial service.
Veterans are invited to pick up their copy of the commemorative gift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at the Elks Lodge in Rushville.
For more information please contact Patty Caudill of the Rushville Chapter DAR at rushvillechapterdar@gmail.com.
-Information provided
