RUSHVILLE — The Rushville city council met on June 1 for its first meeting of the month.
Mayor Mike Pavey reported that the sprinkler system went off at the old Taff Building. There was some damage and Code Enforcement Director Chuck Jenkins is looking into the next step with contractors and insurance.
Jenkins also reported that the State Health Board inspected Rushview Trailer Park and will re-issue their license. The well caps were the main issue and they have taken care of it.
RPD Chief Craig Tucker reported the new department car should be in Rushville by July 1.
Here is a brief look at some new business faced by the council members:
- INTAT CF1’s – TIF & NON TIF – Kevin Chestnut and David Reed were present to answer any questions or concerns. Bob Bridges moved to approve Intat’s CF1’s. Aaron Gurley seconded the motion. Motion carried.
- INTAT SB1’S – TIF & NON TIF – Elton Marzon moved to approve the SB1 for Intat and Resolution 2020-26. Gurley seconded the motion. Motion carried.
- Resolution 2020-27 Confirming the Declaratory Resolution INTAT Non TIF – Marzon moved to approve Resolution 2020-27. Mike Daubenspeck seconded the motion. Motion carried.
- Resolution 2020-25 Authorizing Submittal of COVID-19 Immediate Response Grant Application to OCRA – Brad Berkemeier moved to approve application for a $250,000.00 grant for Covid-19. Gurley seconded the motion. Motion carried.
- Resolution 2020-28 13th Street T/W Bridge/Culvert Project – Tracy Newhouse will prepare paperwork for the upcoming piece of right of way.
- Ordinance 2020-17 Naming Downtown Alley’s – This Ordinance is related to an Indot program. This will allow the city to count the alleys as street miles.
- COVID-19 Update – The departments are beginning to relax the rules and open back up slowly to the public. City Center will stay the same until June 15. At that time, masks will be required to be worn when entering City Center and those entering will have their temperature taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.